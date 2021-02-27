Swarm Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $31,649.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.00726603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00035310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041133 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

