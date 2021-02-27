ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.32

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and traded as high as $50.33. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 6,957 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

