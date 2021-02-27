Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $600.98

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.98 ($7.85) and traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.31). Schroder UK Mid Cap shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 51,801 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 600.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Schroder UK Mid Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

