Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02). Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 199,637 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.71.

In related news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

