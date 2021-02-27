Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.17. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 9,179 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -6.31.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

