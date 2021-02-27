Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $6.10. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 109,114 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.