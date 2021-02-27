Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.45

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,152,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.68. The firm has a market cap of £101.47 million and a P/E ratio of -36.39.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

