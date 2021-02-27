Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.18

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as high as C$19.35. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 129,079 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.19.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

