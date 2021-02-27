Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.03). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.01), with a volume of 20,817 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,914. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

