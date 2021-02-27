Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.51

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.51 and traded as high as C$32.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.41, with a volume of 796,268 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.51.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.