Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $248,624.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.00731719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00029265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00035514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.