BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. BLAST has a market cap of $21,764.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006639 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,612,394 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars.

