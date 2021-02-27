Peercoin Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Peercoin has a market cap of $12.49 million and $53,577.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00308673 BTC.

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,794,001 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

