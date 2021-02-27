FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. FreeSeas shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 647,824 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

FreeSeas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREEF)

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

