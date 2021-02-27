Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $7.05. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 467,610 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

