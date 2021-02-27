QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.05

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.05 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 306.36 ($4.00). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,705,210 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

