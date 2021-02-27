RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $576.31

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.31 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 677.20 ($8.85). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 676.20 ($8.83), with a volume of 2,375,096 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 676.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 577.46.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.