Revain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $5.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

