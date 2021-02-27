Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE BKH traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 565,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

