Crust (CRU) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $13.82 or 0.00029603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,148 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.