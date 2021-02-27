NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $44,815.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.61 or 0.01050541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00399938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003295 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

