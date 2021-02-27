Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.38.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

