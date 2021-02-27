Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%.

FOXF traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 419,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

