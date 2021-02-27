Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Announces Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,764. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

