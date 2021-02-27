Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $126.22 million and approximately $394.37 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038371 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,846,576 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

