HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

