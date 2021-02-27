Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading Up 16.6%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 995,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 148,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

