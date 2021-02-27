Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

INTZ traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.38. 915,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $424.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

