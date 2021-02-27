Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ICPT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. 2,503,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

