LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

LIV Capital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

