Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 243,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

