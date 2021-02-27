Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.43-1.48 EPS.

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 255,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

