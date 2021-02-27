GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $14.40 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $14.40 million and $203,680.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00374966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,506,791 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

