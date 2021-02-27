Financial Review: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) vs. GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DaVita and GreenVision Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 4 1 0 2.20 GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $116.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than GreenVision Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and GreenVision Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.32% 43.99% 5.27% GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DaVita and GreenVision Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.39 billion 0.98 $810.98 million $5.40 18.91 GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than GreenVision Acquisition.

Summary

DaVita beats GreenVision Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

