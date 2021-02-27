Analyzing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.16%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11% Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 38.98 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -11.47 Dyadic International $1.68 million 86.86 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -17.13

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyadic International beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. The company also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

