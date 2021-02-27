$0.38 EPS Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Colfax also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Colfax stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 917,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,371. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

