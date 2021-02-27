Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.85 EPS.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $5.39. 4,557,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,968. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

