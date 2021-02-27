Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of comparable to 1Q20 of $654.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.14 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.58-4.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.60.

CRI traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.47. 3,399,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,489. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

