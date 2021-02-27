Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Cerus updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.14. 3,568,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,047. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

