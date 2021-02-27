VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 29,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 4,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.12% of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

