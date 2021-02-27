Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Up 0.8%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GSF)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104.85 ($1.37). Approximately 318,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 362,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.12. The company has a market cap of £149.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86.

