Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Down 2.7%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 377.40 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 384.60 ($5.02). 886,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,482,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.40 ($5.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 317.78.

In other Network International news, insider Ali Mazanderani purchased 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

