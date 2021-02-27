Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Daseke reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

DSKE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. 212,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

