Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

Shares of MED traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.99. 181,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MED. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

