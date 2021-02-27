$127.54 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce sales of $127.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.29 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $438.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $449.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.34 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $8,131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 3,959,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,815,956. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

