BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $903,659.17 and $14.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

