Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Cap of $81.37 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $81.37 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00017247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00733564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UQCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.