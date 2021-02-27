Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Shares Down 3.2%

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 254,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 198,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

