Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Trading Up 2.6%

Ovoca Bio plc (LON:OVB)’s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 219,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 79,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 30.81 and a current ratio of 33.45.

About Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing BP-101, a medicinal treatment for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

