G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Trading 62.9% Higher

G3 Exploration Limited (LON:G3E) shares traded up 62.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.10 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.37). 3,716,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average session volume of 224,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

G3 Exploration Company Profile (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in sell and distribution of gas, as well as it provides financing and management services. The company was formerly known as Green Dragon Gas Limited and changed its name to G3 Exploration Limited in January 2018.

